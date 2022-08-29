$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
416-727-1270
416-727-1270
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
416-727-1270
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9119689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,358 KM
Vehicle Description
OFF-SITE UNIT
PLEASE CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT OR INQUIRE FURTHER
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
