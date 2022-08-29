Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

39,250 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9263008
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE9LP001085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,250 KM

Vehicle Description

SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

CALL FOR CASH PRICE

Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply. Please contact dealer for cash prices. Prices are subject to change without notice, please contact dealer for details.

BUY AT HOME EXPERIENCE

Experience a new way of buying. Toronto Cars Sales is here to provide you with a hassle free buying experience and  facilitate your purchase from the convenience of your home. It's as simple as these four following steps :

1) Pick your vehicle and get a quote2) Book an appointment for a vehicle tour at your home 3) Complete all the documents via (docusign or at home signing system)4) Have the vehicle delivered to your driveway!

TORONTO CAR SALES & AUTO  SERVICES has been serving GTA for the past 15 years with quality used cars. We are a trusted family owned and operated business. TEAM TCS is committed to helping you with all of your automotive needs during these challenging times. We offer competitive prices. We believe in a haggle free environment and provide our best price upfront. We compare our vehicles with competing inventory and adjust our prices on a daily basis in order to provide the most aggressive prices on the market. Just ask us and we will prove it to you through a complete market pricing analysis on any vehicle in our inventory. 

As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for six hundred and ninety nine dollars ($699.00). Certification is NOT mandatory. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. 

****************************************************************************************************

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and / or typography mistakes found on all of our pages. Prices may change without notice to keep up with current market prices. To ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store, or email us!

*******************************************************************************************

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2016 BMW 5 Series 53...
 91,200 KM
$48,879 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 15,479 KM
$34,879 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti QX60 A...
 174,415 KM
$17,987 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory