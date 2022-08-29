$27,995 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 6 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9325069

9325069 Stock #: R06A2058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A2058

Mileage 73,674 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.