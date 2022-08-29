$27,995 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 9 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9325072

9325072 Stock #: R06A2069

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,999 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Console Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.