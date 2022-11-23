Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

68,000 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9394750
  • Stock #: 22249
  • VIN: 5yfb4rbe1lp006880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

