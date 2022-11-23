Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $30,900 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9419887

9419887 Stock #: 22202

22202 VIN: JTDBBRBE4LJ011517

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 83,100 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Wheel Covers Wheel Locks Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

