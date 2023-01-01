$27,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 0 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9577429

9577429 Stock #: P06A5041

P06A5041 VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP062703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blueprint

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,042 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Door Map Pockets Safety Stability Control Lane Departure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.