2020 Toyota Corolla

76,705 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,705KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9731170
  Stock #: P06A3650
  VIN: JTNK4RBE6L3075049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3650
  • Mileage 76,705 KM

Vehicle Description

$93 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Am/Fm/Usb/Aux/Cd - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Toyota Safety Sense (Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steer Assist and Road Edge Detection, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

