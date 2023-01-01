Menu
2020 Toyota Prius

96,022 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
BR Motors

905-791-3300

Prime No Accidents | LE | Heated Seats | Reverse Cam

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

  Listing ID: 10547778
  Stock #: 1757
  VIN: JTDKARFP0L3123783

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 96,022 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident vehicle with Lot of Options!
 
- Black Leather/ Leatherette interior,
- Navigation,
- Cruise Control,
- Lane Assist,
- Lane Keep,
- Parking Assist,
- Pre Collision Warning System,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera, 
- Air Conditioning, 
- Front Heated seats,
- Heated Steering,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,


and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Apply Now!!
https://brmotors.ca/financing/
 
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

