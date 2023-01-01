2020 Toyota Prius

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 0 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10547778

10547778 Stock #: 1757

1757 VIN: JTDKARFP0L3123783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 96,022 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.