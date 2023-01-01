Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

7,415 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE | AWD | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE | AWD | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10146087
  Stock #: 20-05278

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 7,415 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE is equipped with features such as rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

