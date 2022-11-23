2020 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 1 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9398761

9398761 Stock #: 22256

22256 VIN: 2T3RWRFV2LW084061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,154 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

