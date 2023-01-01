2020 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10456968

10456968 Stock #: 23170

23170 VIN: 5TDKZ3DC2LS034687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 95,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.