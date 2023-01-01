Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Sienna

95,200 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger FWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1695407197
  2. 1695407206
  3. 1695407216
  4. 1695407226
  5. 1695407235
  6. 1695407244
  7. 1695407252
  8. 1695407260
  9. 1695407269
  10. 1695407277
  11. 1695407287
  12. 1695407294
  13. 1695407301
  14. 1695407307
  15. 1695407314
  16. 1695407321
  17. 1695407326
  18. 1695407332
  19. 1695407338
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10456968
  • Stock #: 23170
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC2LS034687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 95,200 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 101,100 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks SV...
 82,800 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 80,200 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory