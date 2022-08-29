2020 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9112477

9112477 Stock #: 22062

22062 VIN: 5TDKZ3DC7LS054479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 105,006 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

