TRD* * CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*

Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2020
Make: Toyota Tacoma 
Model: TRD
Kms: 83,320
Price: 38,880$

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous truck. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 toyota tacoma TRD with only 83,320KMS!! For the low price of $38,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Truck is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start, active adaptive cruise control and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, com

2020 Toyota Tacoma

83,320 KM

$38,880

+ tax & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

83,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN0LX243166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,320 KM

TRD* * CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* l
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2020Make: Toyota Tacoma Model: TRDKms: 83,320Price: 38,880$
Sport empire cars Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous truck. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 toyota tacoma TRD with only 83,320KMS!! For the low price of $38,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Truck is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start, active adaptive cruise control and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

