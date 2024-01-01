$38,880+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,880
+ taxes & licensing
83,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN0LX243166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,320 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD* * CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* l
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2020Make: Toyota Tacoma Model: TRDKms: 83,320Price: 38,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous truck. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 toyota tacoma TRD with only 83,320KMS!! For the low price of $38,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Truck is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start, active adaptive cruise control and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Toyota Tacoma