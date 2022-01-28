2020 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 6 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8168704

8168704 Stock #: 21539

21539 VIN: 5TFCZ5AN2LX237594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 27,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.