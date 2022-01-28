Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

27,600 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

27,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8168704
  • Stock #: 21539
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN2LX237594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,600 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

