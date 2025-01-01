Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Toyota Tundra for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Toyota Tundra

50,047 KM

Details Features

$37,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Tundra

Watch This Vehicle
12137922

2020 Toyota Tundra

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

  1. 1738169651
  2. 1738169651
  3. 1738169651
  4. 1738169651
  5. 1738169651
  6. 1738169651
  7. 1738169651
  8. 1738169651
  9. 1738169651
  10. 1738169651
  11. 1738169651
  12. 1738169651
  13. 1738169651
  14. 1738169651
  15. 1738169651
  16. 1738169651
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,047KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TFUY5F15LX954701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,047 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2018 Ford F-150 for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Ford F-150 216,000 KM $18,388 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 Ford F-150 91,200 KM $24,788 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr 3.3L EX 7-Seater for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr 3.3L EX 7-Seater 154,000 KM $12,888 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tundra