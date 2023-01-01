Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

88,300 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1691529876
  2. 1691529884
  3. 1691529890
  4. 1691529898
  5. 1691529904
  6. 1691529910
  7. 1691529916
  8. 1691529921
  9. 1691529927
  10. 1691529933
  11. 1691529939
  12. 1691529950
  13. 1691529957
  14. 1691529965
  15. 1691529974
  16. 1691529983
  17. 1691529990
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277076
  • Stock #: 23027
  • VIN: 3VWEB7BU0LM056513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,300 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 88,300 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 92,800 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Expre...
 62,900 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory