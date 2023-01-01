$26,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10353759
- Stock #: 23093
- VIN: 3VWEB7BU7LM056735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
