Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

80,400 KM

Details Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1693230672
  2. 1693230679
  3. 1693230688
  4. 1693230698
  5. 1693230707
  6. 1693230715
  7. 1693230723
  8. 1693230732
  9. 1693230739
  10. 1693230747
  11. 1693230756
  12. 1693230763
  13. 1693230771
  14. 1693230780
  15. 1693230787
  16. 1693230795
  17. 1693230804
  18. 1693230812
  19. 1693230821
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353759
  • Stock #: 23093
  • VIN: 3VWEB7BU7LM056735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 80,300 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 82,300 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 84,800 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory