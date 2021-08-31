Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

52,297 KM

$28,295

+ tax & licensing
$28,295

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Highline, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Cam!

Highline, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Cam!

Location

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

$28,295

+ taxes & licensing

52,297KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7997388
  Stock #: P06A2776
  VIN: 3VWEB7BU4LM006326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,297 KM

Vehicle Description

$97 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) - Auto Start/Stop Technology - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leatherette Interior - 16 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - 8 Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System - Telescopic Steering Wheel - Proximity Key - Push Button Start - Heated Mirrors - LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Taillights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Rear Traffic Alert - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag

