2020 Volkswagen Jetta

$28,295 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 2 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7997388

7997388 Stock #: P06A2776

P06A2776 VIN: 3VWEB7BU4LM006326

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,297 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Security Anti-Theft Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Safety Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.