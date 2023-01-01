2020 Volkswagen Passat

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10405038

10405038 Stock #: 23140

23140 VIN: 1VWAA7A36LC002855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,900 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.