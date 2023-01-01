Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Passat

56,884 KM

Details Description

$30,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,480

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Passat

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay, Rear Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay, Rear Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

  1. 9514777
  2. 9514777
  3. 9514777
  4. 9514777
  5. 9514777
  6. 9514777
  7. 9514777
  8. 9514777
  9. 9514777
  10. 9514777
  11. 9514777
  12. 9514777
  13. 9514777
  14. 9514777
  15. 9514777
  16. 9514777
  17. 9514777
  18. 9514777
  19. 9514777
  20. 9514777
  21. 9514777
  22. 9514777
  23. 9514777
  24. 9514777
  25. 9514777
  26. 9514777
  27. 9514777
  28. 9514777
  29. 9514777
  30. 9514777
  31. 9514777
  32. 9514777
  33. 9514777
  34. 9514777
  35. 9514777
  36. 9514777
  37. 9514777
  38. 9514777
  39. 9514777
  40. 9514777
  41. 9514777
  42. 9514777
  43. 9514777
  44. 9514777
  45. 9514777
  46. 9514777
Contact Seller

$30,480

+ taxes & licensing

56,884KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9514777
  • Stock #: V-69815
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A35LC009604

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 10198 kilometers below market average! White 2020 Volkswagen Passat 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 4D Sedan Comfortline FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Mississauga

2020 Chevrolet Spark...
 72,093 KM
$23,480 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3 S...
 10,030 KM
$61,480 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 85,749 KM
$37,480 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory