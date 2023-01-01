$30,480+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay, Rear Cam
Canada Drives - Mississauga
55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
- Listing ID: 9514777
- Stock #: V-69815
- VIN: 1VWAA7A35LC009604
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 56,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 10198 kilometers below market average! White 2020 Volkswagen Passat 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 4D Sedan Comfortline FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
