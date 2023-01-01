Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Passat

60,252 KM

Details Description

$30,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,480

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Passat

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

  1. 9514783
  2. 9514783
  3. 9514783
  4. 9514783
  5. 9514783
  6. 9514783
  7. 9514783
  8. 9514783
  9. 9514783
  10. 9514783
  11. 9514783
  12. 9514783
  13. 9514783
  14. 9514783
  15. 9514783
  16. 9514783
  17. 9514783
  18. 9514783
  19. 9514783
  20. 9514783
  21. 9514783
  22. 9514783
  23. 9514783
  24. 9514783
  25. 9514783
  26. 9514783
  27. 9514783
  28. 9514783
  29. 9514783
  30. 9514783
  31. 9514783
  32. 9514783
  33. 9514783
  34. 9514783
  35. 9514783
  36. 9514783
  37. 9514783
  38. 9514783
  39. 9514783
  40. 9514783
  41. 9514783
  42. 9514783
  43. 9514783
  44. 9514783
  45. 9514783
  46. 9514783
  47. 9514783
  48. 9514783
  49. 9514783
Contact Seller

$30,480

+ taxes & licensing

60,252KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9514783
  • Stock #: V-69706
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A34LC003700

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Black Cloth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 6830 kilometers below market average! Blue 2020 Volkswagen Passat 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 4D Sedan Comfortline FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Mississauga

2020 Ford Edge Titan...
 67,914 KM
$44,080 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee S...
 69,055 KM
$27,080 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 60,252 KM
$30,480 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory