2020 Volkswagen Passat

81,431 KM

Details

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Volkswagen Passat

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, 174 HP!

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, 174 HP!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

81,431KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9822655
  • Stock #: R06A2222
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A31LC019255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A2222
  • Mileage 81,431 KM

Vehicle Description

**New Rotors and New Front Brake Pads**

$98 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - 6 Speaker Audio System - Remote Start - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Alloys - 6.33 inch Touch Screen Infotainment - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Control - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

