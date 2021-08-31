Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

5,476 KM

Details

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDROID AUTO |

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDROID AUTO |

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

5,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7967684
  • Stock #: 20-16311
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX1LM116311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,476 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, front & rear armrest, ABS brakes, dual airbags, power windows, power locks, power steering. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

