2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

57,400 KM

$34,995

$34,995

844-470-1227

Comfortline AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Comfortline AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$34,995

57,400KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9320110
  • Stock #: P06A4530
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX7LM056608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,400 KM

Vehicle Description

$131 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Driver Power Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leatherette Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Touchscreen Infotainment - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Power Liftgate - Power Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3/Usb Type C - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

