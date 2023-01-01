Menu
We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

2021 Audi Q3

70,600 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q3

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi Q3

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1EECF35M1102222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,600 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2021 Audi Q3