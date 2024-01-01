Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2021 Audi Q5

76,482 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1711812137
  2. 1711812145
  3. 1711812151
  4. 1711812158
  5. 1711812166
  6. 1711812172
  7. 1711812177
  8. 1711812184
  9. 1711812189
  10. 1711812194
  11. 1711812200
  12. 1711812205
  13. 1711812210
  14. 1711812216
  15. 1711812223
  16. 1711812228
  17. 1711812233
  18. 1711812238
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,482KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1EAAFY2M2118190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,482 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2022 Toyota Camry SE Auto for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Toyota Camry SE Auto 70,900 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger AWD 25,500 KM $59,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Challenger GT AWD Sunroof for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Dodge Challenger GT AWD Sunroof 69,200 KM $37,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q5