Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Audi Q5

53,200 KM

Details Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1723841854
  2. 1723841859
  3. 1723841865
  4. 1723841876
  5. 1723841884
  6. 1723841894
  7. 1723841904
  8. 1723841913
  9. 1723841919
  10. 1723841925
  11. 1723841930
  12. 1723841934
  13. 1723841939
  14. 1723841943
  15. 1723841948
  16. 1723841952
  17. 1723841957
  18. 1723841962
  19. 1723841967
  20. 1723841973
  21. 1723841978
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1EAAFY7M2068158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,200 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION 35,200 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Camry SE Auto for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Toyota Camry SE Auto 14,000 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 53,200 KM $35,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q5