$35,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2021 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
905-450-0009
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,200KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1EAAFY7M2068158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,200 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From #9 Auto Sales
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION 35,200 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Camry SE Auto 14,000 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 53,200 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Email #9 Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-450-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
#9 Auto Sales
905-450-0009
2021 Audi Q5