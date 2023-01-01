$44,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i, Turbo, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam, Navi
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
$44,995
- Listing ID: 9731164
- Stock #: R06A2460
- VIN: 5UXTY5C07M9G20684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,750 KM
Vehicle Description
$173 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental
WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay Prep - Wireless Charging Station - Bluetooth
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Black Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Comfort Access with Push Button Start - Fog Lights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Touchpad - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Pedestrian Warning and Brake Intervention - Frontal Collision Warning and Brake Intervention - Lane Departure Warning and Brake Intervention - Active Blind Spot Assist - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.
Payment is based on an 84 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).
AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.
Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
