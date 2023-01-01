Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 BMW X3

80,750 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X3

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i, Turbo, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam, Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i, Turbo, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam, Navi

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9731164
  2. 9731164
  3. 9731164
  4. 9731164
  5. 9731164
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9731164
  • Stock #: R06A2460
  • VIN: 5UXTY5C07M9G20684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,750 KM

Vehicle Description

$173 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental

WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay Prep - Wireless Charging Station - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Black Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Comfort Access with Push Button Start - Fog Lights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Touchpad - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Pedestrian Warning and Brake Intervention - Frontal Collision Warning and Brake Intervention - Lane Departure Warning and Brake Intervention - Active Blind Spot Assist - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2021 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 65,266 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge SEL A...
 86,951 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 87,742 KM
$31,795 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory