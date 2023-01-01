2021 BMW X3

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 7 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9731164

9731164 Stock #: R06A2460

R06A2460 VIN: 5UXTY5C07M9G20684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,750 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Interior Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Door Map Pockets Mechanical All Wheel Drive Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Convenience Console Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.