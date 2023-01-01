2021 Buick Envision ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10189935

10189935 Stock #: 22954

22954 VIN: LRBFZPR41MD137637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 99,400 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental Ce véhicule était auparavant utilisé en location à la journée.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Auto Hold Brake Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Mirror Memory Power Outlet Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

