$43,698+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
RS|1LT|HEATED SEATS|REAR CAM|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$43,698
- Listing ID: 10140138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 37,051 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT is a thrilling sports car that combines power and style. With its aggressive design and potent 3.6-liter V6 engine, it delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Equipped with modern features and advanced technology, the Camaro 1LT offers both performance and comfort on the road.
Some Features Included:
-Multifunctional leather steering wheel
-Heated seats
-Paddle shifters
-Multiple drive modes
-Dual zone automatic climate control
-7-inch touchscreen display
-Rear cam
-Apple Carplay/Android Auto compatibility
-Alloys & Much More!!
Vehicle Features
