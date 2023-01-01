Menu
2021 Chevrolet Camaro

37,051 KM

Details

$43,698

+ tax & licensing
$43,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

RS|1LT|HEATED SEATS|REAR CAM|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS|

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

RS|1LT|HEATED SEATS|REAR CAM|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$43,698

+ taxes & licensing

37,051KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10140138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,051 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT is a thrilling sports car that combines power and style. With its aggressive design and potent 3.6-liter V6 engine, it delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Equipped with modern features and advanced technology, the Camaro 1LT offers both performance and comfort on the road.


Some Features Included:


-Multifunctional leather steering wheel


-Heated seats


-Paddle shifters


-Multiple drive modes


-Dual zone automatic climate control


-7-inch touchscreen display


-Rear cam


-Apple Carplay/Android Auto compatibility


-Alloys & Much More!!


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

