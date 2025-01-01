Menu
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

AUTO, AWD, Crew Cab 128, BLUTHOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ALL POWER OPTIONS! FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C AUTO, Crew Cab 128, BLUTHOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ALL POWER OPTIONS! 

No Haggle Pricing Lowest Interest Rate In GTA Free Job Loss Protection No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN!  www.fiestamotors.online  CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9 PHONE: 905-796-9830 Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

141,281 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

AUTO, AWD, Extended Cab 128", BLUTHOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

12251410

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

AUTO, AWD, Extended Cab 128", BLUTHOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

416-855-6663

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,281KM
VIN 1GCHTBEN9M1123120

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 141,281 KM

Interior

Air Conditioning
STEERING WHEEL
Theft-deterrent system

Convenience

tilt
Console

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Capless Fuel Fill (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Pickup box

Media / Nav / Comm

6-speaker system

Additional Features

Steering
Manual
Floor Covering
speedometer
door handles
transfer case
BUMPER
Visors
MIRRORS
BLACK
Colour-keyed carpeting
Cargo box light
brakes
Jet Black
headlamps
Interior
floor
steering column
2-speed
Black beltline
SEATS
Lighting
Front and Rear
Single-zone manual climate control
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Mouldings
4-wheel disc
Electric
centre dome
Mirror
Frame
Tailgate
electric power steering (EPS) assist
fully-boxed
Audio system feature
Rear axle
inside rearview manual day/night
CornerStep
locking
custom
rear bumper
rear chrome
Front Compartment
display
back of Cab
driver instrument information enhanced
one colour
5600 lbs. (2540 kg) (Standard on Extended Cab models with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only.)
Handles
door release
halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
outside manual-folding
4.10 ratio (Requires (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine. Not included on Crew Cab models.)
driver 4-way power with manual recline
passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
dual rear with underseat storage (Extended Cab models only.)
urethane
Tailgate handle
immobilization
driver and front passenger with passenger vanity mirror
Wheel
18 x 4.5 (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) Black cast aluminum (Standard with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only. Not included on Crew Cab models.)
power with driver Express-Up and Down
miles/kilometres
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing System fo...
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you i...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

416-855-6663

