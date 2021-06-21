2021 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
+ taxes & licensing
**490 Horsepower @ 6450 RPM + 465 Pound Foot Of Torque at 5150 RPM + Removable Once Piece Roof Panel + GT1 Bucket Seats + Rapid Blue Exterior Paint + Edge Yellow Painted Brake Calipers + Yellow Seat Belt Colour + 19 Inch Front and 20 Inch Rear 5-Open Spoke Black Alloys with Machined Edge + Wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto** $452 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: HD Back Up Camera - 8 Way Power Front Seats - Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for Compatible Phones - Bose Premium 10 Speakers System - Remote Start - Built in 4G LTE Wi-Fi (Subscription Required) - Near Field Communication - 12 Inch Diagonal Colour Driver Information Center - Removable Once Piece Roof Panel - GT1 Bucket Seats - Brembo Antilock Brakes - Edge Yellow Painted Brake Calipers - Yellow Seat Belt Colour - Aluminized Stainless Steel Exhaust with Stainless Steel Quad Tips - Bluetooth Streaming - Voice Recognition CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 6.2L V-8 cyl - Direct Injection - Variable Valve Timing and Active Fuel Management - Limited Slip Rear Differential - Rear Wheel Drive - Jet Black Mulan Leather Seating Surface with Perforated Inserts - 19 Inch Front and 20 Inch Rear 5-Open Spoke Black Alloys with Machined Edge - Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System with 8 Inch Diagonal HD Colour Touchscreen - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Racing Style Flat Top and Bottom 2 Spoke Design Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry and Push Button Start - Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio/Xm-Subscription Required - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rear Parking Assist - Active Handling Stability Control with Traction Control - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8