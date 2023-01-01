Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Express

38,500 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Express

2021 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 135" LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 135" LT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1694460416
  2. 1694460426
  3. 1694460435
  4. 1694460444
  5. 1694460453
  6. 1694460461
  7. 1694460469
  8. 1694460478
  9. 1694460486
  10. 1694460494
  11. 1694460503
  12. 1694460512
  13. 1694460521
  14. 1694460529
  15. 1694460538
  16. 1694460546
  17. 1694460555
  18. 1694460562
  19. 1694460570
  20. 1694460579
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405518
  • Stock #: 23157
  • VIN: 1GAWGFF73M1226376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 38,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 87,400 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry SE...
 80,700 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 85,100 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory