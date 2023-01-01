2021 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10451463

10451463 VIN: 1Gawgff71m1230703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 12

Mileage 46,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Lane Departure Assist Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps WiFi Hotspot Exterior Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.