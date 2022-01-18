2021 Chevrolet Malibu

$35,495 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 7 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8141221

8141221 Stock #: R06A1747

R06A1747 VIN: 1G1ZD5ST6MF029692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,746 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Onstar Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.