2021 Chevrolet Malibu

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 9 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8141224

8141224 Stock #: R06A1746

R06A1746 VIN: 1G1ZD5ST2MF029544

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,909 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Onstar Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control remote start Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.