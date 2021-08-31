Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

18,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7644277
  Stock #: 21297
  VIN: 1GCUYBEF4MZ130528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21297
  Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

