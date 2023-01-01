Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2021 Chevrolet Spark

80,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT 2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT 2LT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1699981155
  2. 1699981162
  3. 1699981168
  4. 1699981175
  5. 1699981182
  6. 1699981189
  7. 1699981196
  8. 1699981203
  9. 1699981209
  10. 1699981215
  11. 1699981223
  12. 1699981231
  13. 1699981239
  14. 1699981245
  15. 1699981251
  16. 1699981256
  17. 1699981261
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CF6SA5MC217769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT 77,700 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package 76,700 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package 77,900 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Spark