Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet Spark

79,000 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT 2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT 2LT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1700171640
  2. 1700171647
  3. 1700171653
  4. 1700171661
  5. 1700171670
  6. 1700171678
  7. 1700171688
  8. 1700171696
  9. 1700171703
  10. 1700171712
  11. 1700171721
  12. 1700171727
  13. 1700171735
  14. 1700171742
  15. 1700171750
  16. 1700171758
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CF6SA8MC749033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD 1,800 KM $67,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla HATCHBACK LE CVT for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla HATCHBACK LE CVT 80,600 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 76,500 KM $37,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Spark