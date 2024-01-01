$29,880+ tax & licensing
2021 Chrysler 300
300S
2021 Chrysler 300
300S
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$29,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,420 KM
Vehicle Description
*LEATHER SEATS* *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2021
Make: Chrysler 300s
Model: 300S
Kms: 43,420
Price: 29,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 Chrysler 300s RWD with only 43,320 KMS!! For the low price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new brakes and tires all around, just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, performance suspension, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust and confidence!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
