*LEATHER SEATS* *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2021 
Make: Chrysler 300s 
Model: 300S
Kms: 43,420 
Price: 29,880$

Sport empire cars Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 Chrysler 300s RWD with only 43,320 KMS!! For the low price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new brakes and tires all around, just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, performance suspension, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won't last long book an appointment for test drive today.

Buy with Trust and confidence!

2021 Chrysler 300

43,420 KM

Details Description Features

$29,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chrysler 300

300S

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chrysler 300

300S

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

43,420KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCABG2MH683359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,420 KM

Vehicle Description

*LEATHER SEATS* *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2021
Make: Chrysler 300s
Model: 300S
Kms: 43,420
Price: 29,880$

Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 Chrysler 300s RWD with only 43,320 KMS!! For the low price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new brakes and tires all around, just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, performance suspension, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.

Buy with Trust and confidence!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2021 Chrysler 300