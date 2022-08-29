Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Dodge Charger

73,566 KM

Details Description Features

$39,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

GT, 300 HP, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Charger

GT, 300 HP, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9154708
  2. 9154708
  3. 9154708
  4. 9154708
  5. 9154708
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$39,495

+ taxes & licensing

73,566KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9154708
  • Stock #: R06A1907
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG0MH501861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,566 KM

Vehicle Description

$143 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Alpine Premium Audi System - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 - 300 Horsepower - Rear Wheel Drive - Black Cloth Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - 8.4 Inch Touch Screen - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Tail Lights - 4g Wi-fi Hotspot Capable - Universal Garage Door Opener - Projector LED Fog Lights - Media Hub Including 2 Usb Ports and Aux Audio Input Jack - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Rear Parking Sensors - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Wheel Drive
remote start
Door Map Pockets
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2019 Chevrolet Color...
 36,777 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano S...
 88,238 KM
$34,495 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 34,126 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory