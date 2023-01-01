2021 Dodge Charger

$33,295 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 9 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9465624

9465624 Stock #: R06A2205

R06A2205 VIN: 2C3CDXHG1MH525067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,926 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry remote start Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

