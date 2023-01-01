Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

91,926 KM

Details Description Features

$33,295

+ tax & licensing
$33,295

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

GT, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 300 HP!

2021 Dodge Charger

GT, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 300 HP!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$33,295

+ taxes & licensing

91,926KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9465624
  Stock #: R06A2205
  VIN: 2C3CDXHG1MH525067

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 91,926 KM

Vehicle Description

$128 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth with Bluetooth Streaming - Alpine Premium Audio System - Universal Garage Door Opener - Remote Start CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 cyl - Rear Wheel Drive - Black Cloth Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - 8.4 Inch Touchscreen - UConnect - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters - Proximity Key with Push Button Start - Projector LED Fog Lights - Am/Fm/Media Hub Including 2 Usb Ports/Aux Audio Input Jack - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

