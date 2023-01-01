$88,698+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger
SCAT PACK 392|WIDEBODY|TWO TONE INTERIOR|BREMBO BRAKES|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$88,698
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9648628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 5,423 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody is a muscular sedan from Dodge that doubles down on style and performance power. It is unapologetically fast and loud, but that is what auto enthusiasts love about this vehicle. The 2021 Charger Scat Pack Widebody aims for speed glory and it is certainly a contender for the crown. It has a HEMI SRT V8 engine that produces well over 450+ horsepower.
Some Features Include:
-Brembo Brakes
-Carbon Fiber Diffuser
-Carbon Fiber Front Lip
-Carbon Fiber Interior Trim
-Uconnect
-Harman Kardon Sound System
-Sunroof
-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel
-Scat Pack Embroidery
-Two Tone Interior
-Alloys & Much More!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
