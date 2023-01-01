Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

5,423 KM

Details Description Features

$88,698

+ tax & licensing
Nawab Motors

SCAT PACK 392|WIDEBODY|TWO TONE INTERIOR|BREMBO BRAKES|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

5,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9648628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,423 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody is a muscular sedan from Dodge that doubles down on style and performance power. It is unapologetically fast and loud, but that is what auto enthusiasts love about this vehicle. The 2021 Charger Scat Pack Widebody aims for speed glory and it is certainly a contender for the crown. It has a HEMI SRT V8 engine that produces well over 450+ horsepower.


Some Features Include:


-Brembo Brakes


-Carbon Fiber Diffuser


-Carbon Fiber Front Lip


-Carbon Fiber Interior Trim


-Uconnect


-Harman Kardon Sound System


-Sunroof


-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel


-Scat Pack Embroidery 


-Two Tone Interior


-Alloys & Much More!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

