2021 Dodge Durango

96,529 KM

Details Description Features

$39,495

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-470-1227

GT AWD, Customer Preferred Pkg, Back Up Cam!

GT AWD, Customer Preferred Pkg, Back Up Cam!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$39,495

+ taxes & licensing

96,529KM
Used
  • Stock #: R06A2301
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG6MC573613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DB Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,529 KM

Vehicle Description

$152 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support - Driver Memory Seat - Heated 2nd Row Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Voice Command - Bluetooth

PACKAGES:
Customer Preferred Package
- Leather Faced Seats With Perforated Suede Inserts
- Auto Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror
- Power Heated Manual Fold Mirrors with Driver Auto Dimming
- 115 Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Centre Console
- Second Row Heated Seats
- Power Liftgate
- Power 4 Way Driver and Passenger Lumbar Adjust
- Power 8 Way Memory Driver & 6 Way Passenger Seats
- Exterior Mirrors With Supplemental Turn Signals
- Exterior Mirrors With Memory Settings
- Memory Settings For Radio
- Driver Seat And Mirrors
- Dual Remote USB Charging Ports
- Remote Start System
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Front Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior with Perforated Suede Inserts - 20 Inch Alloys - 8.4 Inch Touch Screen - Tri Zone Climate Control - Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Lift Gate - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Aux/Mp3/Xm/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Rear Parking Sensors - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

