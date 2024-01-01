Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

56,366 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1723307522
  2. 1723307530
  3. 1723307538
  4. 1723307545
  5. 1723307553
  6. 1723307561
  7. 1723307568
  8. 1723307576
  9. 1723307585
  10. 1723307592
  11. 1723307599
  12. 1723307606
  13. 1723307611
  14. 1723307618
  15. 1723307623
  16. 1723307629
  17. 1723307634
  18. 1723307640
  19. 1723307645
  20. 1723307651
  21. 1723307655
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,366KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3fmcr9b66mrb19553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,366 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2023 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T SPORT for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T SPORT 50,200 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT 79,200 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Charger GT RWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Dodge Charger GT RWD 46,300 KM $44,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco Sport