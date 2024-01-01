$47,788+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$47,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,431 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMs!!! | 12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Tailgate | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack | 20 inch Dark Painted Aluminum Wheels
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 LARIAT SPORT FOR ONLY $47,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport 3.5L, 5.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Features Include Leather, NAV, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, B&O Unleashed Sound System, SYNC4 12\" Screen, FordPass Connect, Ambient Lighting, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Tailgate Step, Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Info System, Lane Keeping System, Reverse Brake Assist, Push Button Start w/Intelligent Access, Pre-Collision Assist, LED Box Lighting, Zone Lighting, Power Adj Pedals, A/C, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & MORE!!
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
Sport Empire Car Sales
Call Dealer
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-531-5370