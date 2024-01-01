Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>LOW KMs!!! | 12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Tailgate | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack | 20 inch Dark Painted Aluminum Wheels</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 LARIAT SPORT FOR ONLY $47,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport 3.5L, 5.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Features Include Leather, NAV, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, B&O Unleashed Sound System, SYNC4 12\ Screen, FordPass Connect, Ambient Lighting, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Tailgate Step, Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Info System, Lane Keeping System, Reverse Brake Assist, Push Button Start w/Intelligent Access, Pre-Collision Assist, LED Box Lighting, Zone Lighting, Power Adj Pedals, A/C, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & MORE!!</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</span></p>

2021 Ford F-150

35,431 KM

Details Description Features

$47,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1705418776
  2. 1705418784
  3. 1705418793
  4. 1705418800
  5. 1705418810
  6. 1705418819
  7. 1705418823
  8. 1705418830
  9. 1705418836
  10. 1705418845
  11. 1705418851
  12. 1705418856
  13. 1705418862
  14. 1705418868
  15. 1705418873
  16. 1705418879
  17. 1705418886
  18. 1705418892
  19. 1705418898
  20. 1705418907
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,431KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E84MFB81832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,431 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMs!!! | 12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Tailgate | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack | 20 inch Dark Painted Aluminum Wheels

 

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 LARIAT SPORT FOR ONLY $47,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport 3.5L, 5.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Features Include Leather, NAV, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, B&O Unleashed Sound System, SYNC4 12\" Screen, FordPass Connect, Ambient Lighting, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Tailgate Step, Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Info System, Lane Keeping System, Reverse Brake Assist, Push Button Start w/Intelligent Access, Pre-Collision Assist, LED Box Lighting, Zone Lighting, Power Adj Pedals, A/C, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & MORE!!

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 35,431 KM $47,788 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 16,028 KM $46,380 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 65,750 KM $21,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$47,788

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150