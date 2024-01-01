Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>2021 Ford F-150 XLT - SuperCrew | Remote Start | FX4 PKG | Navigation | Heated Leather Seats | Rear View Camera | V8 5.0L</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 XLT FX4 PACKAGE FOR ONLY $35,377 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 is an XLT 4X4 4-Door SuperCrew Cab, with a 5.5ft box, 5.0L V8 engine, 10-speed automatic trans, Oxford White exterior and Black Sport interior. Other great features include:   Trailer Tow PKG,  FX4 Off Road PKG,  XLT Sport PKG,  Door Mirrors, Fold/PWR/HTD,  Tailgate Removable w/Lock,  Trailer Sway Control,  Grab Handles, Driver/Pass,  Steering Wheel, Tilt/Teles,  Auto Start/Stop,  BLIS w/Cross Traffic,  Dynamic Hitch Assist,  FordPass Connect,  Rear View Camera,  SelectShift Auto. Trans and much more</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED </span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at <a href=tel:905-531-5370>905-531-5370</a> to book an appointment.</span></p>

136,950 KM

$35,377

+ tax & licensing
11992245

Sport Empire - Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1Ftfw1e56mfa75291

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,950 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty Included

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
