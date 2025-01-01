Menu
2021 Ford F-150 XLT - SuperCrew | Remote Start | FX4 PKG | Navigation | Heated Leather Seats | Rear View Camera | V8 5.0L

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 XLT FX4 PACKAGE FOR ONLY $32,488 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 is an XLT 4X4 4-Door SuperCrew Cab, with a 5.5ft box, 5.0L V8 engine, 10-speed automatic trans, Oxford White exterior and Black Sport interior. Other great features include:   Trailer Tow PKG,  FX4 Off Road PKG,  XLT Sport PKG,  Door Mirrors, Fold/PWR/HTD,  Tailgate Removable w/Lock,  Trailer Sway Control,  Grab Handles, Driver/Pass,  Steering Wheel, Tilt/Teles,  Auto Start/Stop,  BLIS w/Cross Traffic,  Dynamic Hitch Assist,  FordPass Connect,  Rear View Camera,  SelectShift Auto. Trans and much more

Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2021 Ford F-150

137,000 KM

$32,488

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

12156492

2021 Ford F-150

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1Ftfw1e56mfa75291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-150 XLT - SuperCrew | Remote Start | FX4 PKG | Navigation | Heated Leather Seats | Rear View Camera | V8 5.0L

 

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 XLT FX4 PACKAGE FOR ONLY $32,488 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 is an XLT 4X4 4-Door SuperCrew Cab, with a 5.5ft box, 5.0L V8 engine, 10-speed automatic trans, Oxford White exterior and Black Sport interior. Other great features include:   Trailer Tow PKG,  FX4 Off Road PKG,  XLT Sport PKG,  Door Mirrors, Fold/PWR/HTD,  Tailgate Removable w/Lock,  Trailer Sway Control,  Grab Handles, Driver/Pass,  Steering Wheel, Tilt/Teles,  Auto Start/Stop,  BLIS w/Cross Traffic,  Dynamic Hitch Assist,  FordPass Connect,  Rear View Camera,  SelectShift Auto. Trans and much more

 

Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2021 Ford F-150