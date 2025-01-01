$32,488+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
$32,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford F-150 XLT - SuperCrew | Remote Start | FX4 PKG | Navigation | Heated Leather Seats | Rear View Camera | V8 5.0L
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 XLT FX4 PACKAGE FOR ONLY $32,488 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 is an XLT 4X4 4-Door SuperCrew Cab, with a 5.5ft box, 5.0L V8 engine, 10-speed automatic trans, Oxford White exterior and Black Sport interior. Other great features include: Trailer Tow PKG, FX4 Off Road PKG, XLT Sport PKG, Door Mirrors, Fold/PWR/HTD, Tailgate Removable w/Lock, Trailer Sway Control, Grab Handles, Driver/Pass, Steering Wheel, Tilt/Teles, Auto Start/Stop, BLIS w/Cross Traffic, Dynamic Hitch Assist, FordPass Connect, Rear View Camera, SelectShift Auto. Trans and much more
Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Sport Empire Car Sales
