<p>12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack</p><p> </p><p>DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 LARIAT FOR ONLY $39,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 5.0L V8 , 5.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Features Include Leather, NAV, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, B&O Unleashed Sound System, SYNC4 12\ Screen, FordPass Connect, Ambient Lighting, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Tailgate Step, Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Info System, Lane Keeping System, Reverse Brake Assist, Push Button Start w/Intelligent Access, Pre-Collision Assist, LED Box Lighting, Zone Lighting, Power Adj Pedals, A/C, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & MORE!!</p><p> </p><p>Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</p>

93,650 KM

$39,788

+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

VIN 1FTFW1E54MKD36506

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,650 KM

12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack

 

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 LARIAT FOR ONLY $39,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 5.0L V8 , 5.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Features Include Leather, NAV, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, B&O Unleashed Sound System, SYNC4 12\" Screen, FordPass Connect, Ambient Lighting, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Tailgate Step, Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Info System, Lane Keeping System, Reverse Brake Assist, Push Button Start w/Intelligent Access, Pre-Collision Assist, LED Box Lighting, Zone Lighting, Power Adj Pedals, A/C, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & MORE!!

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370

